The reason Queen Letizia’s daughter has already received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine: Report

Queen Letizia and her eldest daughter Princess Leonor have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. ¡HOLA! reported on Friday that King Felipe ’s wife, 48, was vaccinated on July 16 at the Wizink Center in Madrid following her meeting with the Spanish Olympic team at the Royal Palace of El Pardo.

Meanwhile, Princess Leonor received her first shot at the international vaccination center on Montesa Street in Madrid. Although the heir to the Spanish throne is 15 years old, “the regulations in force in the Community of Madrid establish that minors under 16 years of age who travel outside of Spain to study long-term international studies can receive the” vaccine accompanied by their parent or legal guardian, per ¡HOLA!.

Leonor, who turns 16 in October, will be studying in Wales later this year. The Spanish Princess is set to begin her two-year course at the UWC Atlantic College “between the end of August and the beginning of September.”

King Felipe was reportedly vaccinated in May at the same center as his wife. The day before receiving her first shot, Queen Letizia and her husband paid tribute to the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and recognized health personnel. In his remarks, King Felipe said (via Casa Real), “We need and must remember all those who - until then and since then - are not with us. And to show in the most solemn way our deep respect, appreciation and admiration for the health personnel who, since the beginning of this crisis, worked tirelessly, with determination and total dedication, trying to contain a disease for which, at that time, there was no available of treatments or vaccines.”