Spanish Princesses step out twinning for first engagement without their parents

Sisters’ day out! Queen Letizia’s daughters were twinning for their first joint in-person engagement sans their mom and dad. Princess Leonor , 15, and Infanta Sofia , 14, stepped out wearing white round neck tees, blue jeans, and hiking boots on Wednesday to participate ﻿in an Un Árbol Por Europa (A Tree for Europe) event.

The Spanish Princesses undertook a joint engagement sans their mom and dad on July 14

The sisters, both sporting ponytails and face masks, planted trees in the protected natural area of Hayedo de Montejo in Madrid. The Spanish Princesses were joined by 35 other teens between the ages of 14 and 16 from different EU countries. Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s daughters were also given a tour during the engagement.

The #UnÁrbolporEuropa campaign was an initiative of the European Parliament and the Team Europe youth association to raise awareness for the fight against climate change. Casa Real noted, “The fight against climate change is one of the priorities of the European Union, which has been marked with the approval of the so-called European Green Pact as one of the main milestones of this legislature, and in which the commitment of the Royal House coincides with environmental issues.”

Wednesday’s event was originally scheduled for World Environment Day last month, but according to Royal Central, it was canceled due to a storm alert.

🌳 🇪🇺 Hoy hemos clausurado la campaña #UnÁrbolporEuropa, una iniciativa de @Equipo_Europa y el Parlamento Europeo, en el Hayedo de Montejo.



En el acto, la Princesa Leonor y la Infanta Sofía @CasaReal han participado junto con 35 jóvenes europeos en la plantación de 6 árboles 🌱 pic.twitter.com/UYl0a9HTb5 — Parlamento Europeo (cuenta archivada) (@parlamentoUE) July 14, 2021

Leonor’s outing with her younger sister came months after she undertook her first solo royal engagement. Back in March, the heir to the Spanish throne, who will be studying in Wales later this year, visited the headquarters of the Instituto Cervantes, where she deposited a copy of the Spanish Constitution and a copy of Don Quixote in the Caja de las Letras.