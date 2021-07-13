Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry scores Emmy nomination

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for an Emmy. Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special is one of five nominees in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special - 2021 category. The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards “recognizing a wealth of innovative storytelling, exceptional new programs, and a robust and diverse group of talent nominees” were announced on Tuesday.

©Getty Images



Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry has been nominated for an Emmy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s sit-down with Oprah aired on March 7 in the US. On March 12, CBS announced in a press release that the interview had “surpassed 61 million viewers around the world.”

During the special, the California-based couple revealed the gender of their second child and opened up about the British royal family. Meghan also admitted to having suicidal thoughtswhile she was pregnant with her son Archie.

The day after the interview aired in the UK, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth that read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

©Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images



The Sussexes’ sit-down with Oprah aired back in March

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement continued. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The 2021 Emmys will be broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS