The reason Princess Eugenie had to call off her son’s christening

It seems Princess Eugenie ’s son August Brooksbank will have to be christened at a later date! HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! has confirmed that the royal mom of one was forced to call off her baby boy’s christening on Saturday after one of the guests was instructed to self-isolate.

©Princess Eugenie



A guest who was set to attend August’s christening was reportedly told to self-isolate

Queen Elizabeth, as well as Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, sister Princess Beatrice and brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were reportedly on the guest list for the christening, which was going to be held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

Per the Express, a source told the Sun, “One guest tested positive or was pinged for Covid contact and therefore no one else was able to gather,” adding, “As a result, they called off the service and reception party afterwards at Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew’s home.”

©Princess Eugenie



The couple welcomed their first child in February

The Duchess of Cambridge recently came out of a period of self-isolation. Kate began self-isolating at home after being alerted that she had come into contact with an individual who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son August on Feb. 9 at London’s Portland Hospital. The royal baby is Queen Elizabeth’s ninth great-grandchild. Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice is currently expecting her first child with husband Edoardo due this autumn.