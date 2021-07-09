Kate Middleton’s family steps out to Wimbledon

Members of the Duchess of Cambridge ’s family stepped out to Wimbledon on Friday. Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as the royal’s younger sister Pippa Middleton and brother-in-law James Matthews attended day 11 of the tennis tournament.

©WireImage



The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, attended Wimbledon on July 9

Prince George ’s maternal grandmother opted for a red Scanlan Theodore dress, per the Middleton Maven Twitter account, and a fedora hat for the summer outing. Pippa, sporting a ponytail, looked equally stylish wearing a gingham wrap dress from Ralph Lauren and shades.

Kate’s parents were seated in the Royal Box on Center Court. Sadly for Carole, her “heartthrob” Roger Federer was knocked out of the tournament earlier this week.

The Duchess, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, made her first appearance at Wimbledon 2021 last Friday. Kate reportedly began self-isolating at home that same day after being alerted that someone she had come into contact with had tested positive for COVID-19.

©WireImage



Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews also made an appearance on day 11 of the tennis tournament

The royal mom of three will be coming out of isolation in time for the Wimbledon finals this weekend. Kate and Prince William are set to attend the women’s singles final on Saturday. The Duchess will return to the tournament again on Sunday to watch the men’s singles final.

Wimbledon has been a part of Kate’s life long before marrying into the British royal family. In the 2017 BBC documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, the Duchess said (via HELLO!) that Wimbledon was “very much part of my growing up. It’s such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn’t changed either, I think that’s what’s so wonderful.”