Princess Charlene reveals nicknames for her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

Thank goodness for technology! While Princess Charlene of Monaco is currently separated from her kids, she is virtually spending time ﻿with them. The mom of two, who has been recovering from an infection in Africa, took to her personal Instagram on Friday to share photos of herself video chatting with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella . In the caption, the Princess also revealed her adorable nicknames for her and Prince Albert ’s six-year-old twins: Jacqui and Bella.

Alongside the post, Charlene wrote, “Spending time with Jacqui and Bella making blankets for the crèche next door. Wish me luck 😂🙏.”

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa revealed in June that the former Olympic swimmer’s medical team instructed her not to travel back to Monaco as she still had to undergo and recover from more procedures after contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection in May. In a previously released statement, Charlene said, “My daily conversations with Albert and my children help immensely to keep my spirits up, but I miss being with them.”

©Getty Images



Princess Charlene revealed her twins’ nicknames: Jacqui and Bella

The Princess admitted in an interview with Channel24 that it has “been a trying time” for her. She said, “I miss my husband and children dearly. What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary.”

Prince Albert and his wife celebrated their milestone tenth wedding anniversary apart earlier this month. Charlene told Channel 24, “Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time.”