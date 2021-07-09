Kate Middleton to make appearance with Prince William after self-isolating at home

The Duchess of Cambridge is coming out of isolation in time for the Wimbledon finals. Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, will be making an appearance at the tennis tournament with Prince William on Saturday to watch the women’s singles final.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be attending Wimbledon on July 10

Sunday will be another sporty day for the Cambridges. The mom of three will attend the men’s singles final and Prince William, president of the Football Association, will be at Wembley stadium to cheer on England in the UEFA Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The Duchess and Prince George joined William at last week’s EURO 2020 match against Germany. Days later on Friday, Kate made her first appearance at Wimbledon 2021. The Duchess reportedly began self-isolating that same day after being alerted that she had come into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Kate began self-isolating at home after her first appearance at Wimbledon 2021

While Kate received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in May, the UK government’s guidelines state that individuals who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 “must stay at home and complete 10 full days isolation.”

During her period of isolation, Kate missed out on a royal reunion with Crown Princess Mary . The Danish royal along with her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their son Prince Christian traveled to London for the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match. Following England’s win, the Duke and Duchess’ Twitter account tweeted, “What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England,” adding, “The whole country will be behind you on Sunday #ItsComingHome﻿.”