Charlotte Casiraghi makes appearance in Cannes with husband Dimitri Rassam

Grace Kelly ’s eldest granddaughter made a glamorous appearance in Cannes this week. Charlotte Casiraghi attended the Chanel dinner on Wednesday during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival.

©Jacopo Raule/GC Images



Charlotte Casiraghi and her husband attended the Chanel dinner in Cannes on July 7

Princess Caroline ’s daughter, 34, stunned in a multicolored gown by the French fashion house. The Monégasque royal was joined by her husband Dimitri Rassam at the event, which according to Women’s Wear Daily was also attended by Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton.

Charlotte married the French film producer in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Balthazar, the year prior. Prince Albert’s niece is also a mother to son Raphaël Elmaleh, from her previous relationship with Gad Elmaleh. Raphaël made a rare public appearance last weekend with his mom and grandmother Princess Caroline at the 15th Monte-Carlo International Show Jumping in Monaco.