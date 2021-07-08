Princess Beatrice shows off her growing baby bump at Wimbledon

Princess Beatrice ’s baby bump was on full display at Wimbledon on Thursday. The mom to be attended day ten of the tennis tournament with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The 32-year-old royal dressed her growing bump in a polka dot midi dress by Self-Portrait that featured short puff sleeves.

©WireImage



Beatrice completed her chic ensemble with a pair of sunglasses and her hair down. Meanwhile, Edo looked dapper sporting a navy suit and tie. The couple was joined by Beatrice’s aunt, the Countess of Wessex, in the Royal Box on July 8.

The outing came ahead of the pair’s first wedding anniversary (July 17). Beatrice and Edo tied the knot in a small private ceremony last year after postponing their original wedding date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

©GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images



Less than a year later, Buckingham Palace announced in May that Edo and Beatrice are expecting their first child together. The couple’s baby is due this autumn and will be Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild.

Edo is already a father to son Christopher Woolf—known as “Wolfie”—whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang. A source previously told People magazine that “Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom” and that she embraced Wolfie “as part of her life from the outset.”