Charlotte Casiraghi’s mother-in-law and sister Princess Alexandra hit fashion show in Paris

Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter is an ambassador and spokesperson for the French fashion house

Family members of Chanel brand ambassador and spokesperson  Charlotte Casiraghi  stepped out for the French fashion house’s Fall-Winter 2021/22 Haute Couture Show on Tuesday. The Monégasque royal’s sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover attended the show held at Paris’ Palais Galliera. Charlotte’s mother-in-law Carole Bouquet was also in attendance.

Charlotte Casiraghi's younger sister and mother-in-law attended the Chanel Haute Couture Show on July 6©Getty Images
The 21-year-old Princess and French actress, 63, made a stylish pair as they posed for photos together. Princess Caroline’s youngest daughter wore an ivory ensemble with her hair swept up, while Carole looked effortlessly chic wearing wide-leg black trousers teamed with a matching jacket and white button-down shirt.

Alexandra’s older sister married Carole’s son Dimitri Rassam in 2019. Charlotte and the film producer welcomed their first child together, son Balthazar Rassam, in 2018.

Princess Alexandra's big sister married Carole's son Dimitri Rassam in 2019©Getty Images
Charlotte’s eldest son Raphaël Elmaleh, whom she shares with her ex Gad Elmaleh, made a rare public appearance over the weekend. The seven year old joined his mother and maternal grandmother, Princess Caroline, at the 15th Monte-Carlo International Show Jumping﻿ on July 3 in Monaco.

