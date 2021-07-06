Why Kate Middleton will be missing out on a royal reunion with Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary along with their 15-year-old son Prince Christian will be cheering on Denmark in the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final against England on Wednesday. Prince William , president of the Football Association, is also set to attend the game at Wembley Stadium, but unlike last week, he won’t be joined by his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge .

The Cambridges spent time with the Danish royal couple in 2011

Kate, who received her first COVID-19 vaccine on May 28, is currently self-isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. “Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Monday.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home,” the spokesperson added.

Crown Prince Frederik, Prince Christian and Crown Princess Mary will be attending the soccer game at Wembley Stadium on July 7

The UK government’s guidelines state that individuals who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 “must stay at home and complete 10 full days isolation.”

Although Kate will be missing out on the opportunity to see Mary this week, the royals have met in the past. Back in 2011, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a UNICEF emergency supply center in Copenhagen, Denmark with Mary and Frederik. The Crown Princess and Duchess also reunited in 2016 at the Royal Ascot.