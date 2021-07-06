Princess Charlene calls Prince Albert her ‘rock and strength’ after celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary apart

Princess Charlene of Monaco is missing her husband Prince Albert and six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella , as she continues to recover in Africa after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection. The former Olympic swimmer, 43, admitted in an interview with South Africa’s Channel24 that it has “been a trying time for” her.

Princess Charlene called her husband of ten years her rock

“I miss my husband and children dearly. What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary,” she said.

“Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time,” Charlene added.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa announced in June that the Princess’ medical team had instructed the mom of two not to travel back to Monaco as she still had to undergo and recover from more procedures. “This year will be the first time that I’m not with my husband on our anniversary in July, which is difficult, and it saddens me,” Charlene said in a statement at the time. “However, Albert and I had no choice but to follow the medical team’s instructions even though it is extremely difficult. He has been the most incredible support to me.”

The mom of two is missing Prince Albert and her twins as she continues to recover in Africa

She continued, “My daily conversations with Albert and my children help immensely to keep my spirits up, but I miss being with them. It was special to have my family visit me in South Africa, and it was truly wonderful seeing them. I can’t wait to be reunited with them.”

Princess Charlene had returned to her homeland of Africa to carry out critical conservation and anti-poaching work. Prince Jacques’ mother reflected on her emotional experience in May, which is when the royal contracted her infection. “This entire experience moved me,” she said. “I connected with amazing people and spoke to the local trackers and anti-poaching units who all have an incredible passion for protecting our rhinos and environment.”