Charlotte Casiraghi’s son makes rare appearance with mom and grandmother Princess Caroline

Raphaël Elmaleh made a rare public appearance over the weekend alongside his mom Charlotte Casiraghi and grandmother Princess Caroline . The trio attended the 15th Monte-Carlo International Show Jumping on Saturday, July 3.

Charlotte Casiraghi’s son made a rare public appearance in Monaco on July 3

The seven year old wore a blue jacket and matching trousers teamed with a striped shirt for the outing. Charlotte looked chic in a Chanel dress, while Caroline wore a Halston jumpsuit.

Charlotte shares her eldest son Raphaël with her ex Gad Elmaleh. In 2016, following his split from Prince Albert’s niece, the comedian told Women’s Wear Daily, “We stay close. We are a family.”

Princess Caroline was joined by her daughter and grandson at the 15th Monte-Carlo International Show Jumping

Charlotte’s firstborn has made appearances in the past attending the Monaco Formula E Grand Prix in 2017 and appearing on the palace balcony during Monaco’s National Day celebrations.

Raphaël gained a little brother in 2018 when Charlotte and her husband Dimitri Rassam, whom she wed in 2019, welcomed their first child, Balthazar Rassam, together. Last year, the mom of two told Madame Figaro, “To be a parent, you have to be creative every day.”