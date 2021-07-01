Princess Diana statue unveiled on what would have been her 60th birthday: See photos

Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a statue of their mother Princess Diana on Thursday to mark what would have been the late Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday (July 1). The bronze statue, which was first announced in 2017, depicts Prince George’s paternal grandmother surrounded by three kids “who represent the universality and generational impact” of Princess Diana’s work.

©DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



The palace noted that the “portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion.”

The figure of the royal, who passed away in 1997, “aims to reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana, Princess of Wales, in addition to her work and the impact she had on so many people,” according to the palace.

©DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



The bronze statue, sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley, is situated in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden, which was one of Princess Diana’s favorite locations. “Diana, Princess of Wales was an icon who touched the lives of people right around the world, so it has been a privilege to work alongside Prince William and Prince Harry on this statue which commemorates her life,” Ian said in a statement.

The sculptor added, “We wanted to capture her warmth and humanity while showcasing the impact she had across generations. I hope that people will enjoy visiting the statue and the Sunken Garden, and taking a moment to remember The Princess.”