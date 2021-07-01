Spanish Princess rocks stylish top knot in Barcelona

Infanta Sofia looks cool (and chic) for the summer. Queen Letizia and King Felipe ’s youngest daughter stepped out in Barcelona on Thursday sporting a half-up top knot. The 14-year-old Spanish Princess teamed the trendy hairstyle with a stylish blue lace Springfield dress that featured short sleeves and a flared skirt.

©Getty Images



Infanta Sofia of Spain, sporting a half-up top knot, looked stylish on July 1

Sofia coordinated with her mom and older sister Princess Leonor , both of whom also wore blue shades. Letizia donned a Carolina Herrera denim dress, while Leonor opted for a printed Mango frock. Unlike her sister, the 15-year-old future Queen of Spain styled her shorter golden locks down.

©Getty Images



The Spanish royals met with previous winners of the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards in Barcelona

Letizia, the Spanish Princesses and King Felipe, all wearing white face masks, met with winners from previous editions of the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards on July 1.

The royal family traveled to Barcelona for a day of events with the foundation. The monarchs and Princesses will preside over the ceremony for the 2021 and 2021 Princess of Girona Foundation Awards later in the day.