Royal fans says Princess Eugenie’s son August looks just like his dad: See new photos of the royal baby!

Princess Eugenie introduced her baby boy August Brooksbank to a “baby elephant” in London. On Tuesday, the mom of one shared photos of herself with her son visiting the installation of elephant sculptures in Green Park. Royal fans commented on the post, which included a snapshot of August’s face, that Eugenie’s little boy resembles his father Jack Brooksbank.

“How lovely! August looks just like his papa ☺️,” one Instagram user wrote. Another added, “August is the father’s photocopy. ❤️.”

Alongside the pictures, Eugenie, who is patron of the nonprofit organization Elephant Family, penned, “A giant herd of 100+ elephants has arrived in Green Park to share their @coexistence.story with London this summer. As a Patron of @elephantfamilyand an honorary Matriarch it’s my pleasure to share this journey with you.”

“Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August - and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him 🐘,” she continued.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child in February at London’s Portland Hospital. The Princess called her husband, whom she wed in 2018, the “ultimate father” to their son in a sweet Father’s Day tribute earlier this month.

August will be gaining a new cousin later this year. The royal baby’s maternal aunt, Princess Beatrice, is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi . Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild is due this autumn.