Prince George wears suit and tie to soccer game with dad Prince William and mom Kate

Prince George looked every bit the dapper little Prince as he joined his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Prince William , Kate and their eldest son stepped out on June 29 to attend the ﻿UEFA EURO 2020 match between England and Germany.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the soccer game with Prince George on June 29

The future King, who turns eight on July 22, twinned with his father wearing a suit and tie, while Kate looked effortlessly chic in a red Zara blazer. George, seated between his mom and dad, was seen standing for the National Anthem, God Save the Queen.

The Prince is known for being a soccer fan like his dad, who is president of the Football Association. George wore an England National Soccer Team jersey for two of his sixth birthday portraits and was spotted kicking around a soccer ball with his younger sister Princess Charlotte in 2019.

Big moment for Prince George as he joins William and Kate at Wembley! Singing the national anthem: #ENGGER#DukeandDuchessofCambridgepic.twitter.com/l2X58n0VF6 — Emily Nash (@emynash) June 29, 2021

George attended his first soccer game in 2019 with his parents and sister. The Duke and Duchess’ firstborn was spotted cheering for Aston Villa.

In the 2020 documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, the royal dad of three explained why he did not celebrate as much as George during the match. “I was sat with all the Norwich fans,” William said (via People magazine). “So George was doing my bit of celebrating for me.”