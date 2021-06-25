Prince Harry makes his way to London for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue

Prince Harry has made his way to London in preparation for a special event honoring his mother.

The UK native was pictured arriving at LAX as he prepared to fly from his current home in Southern California back across the pond. Pictures show Prince Harry approaching the terminal inside a black Cadillac SUV.

The father of two flew to London this week to attend the unveiling of his later mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday next Thursday.

Harry is attending the ceremony without his wife, Meghan Markle, just as he did for Prince Philip’s funeral earlier this month. It is thought that the Duchess chose not to accompany her husband because of that fact that she recently welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana.

Once he arrives in London, Harry will have to isolate for five days until he is able to do a “test to release,” which will allow him to leave self-isolation once he receives a negative COVID-19 test result.

Just last month, in his new mental health series, The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry went into detail about the night his wife told him about her suicidal thoughts.

Markle, who was pregnant with her son Archie Harrison at the time, revealed the “practicalities of how she was going to end her life” to her husband prior to attending a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall in January of 2019.

“What perhaps people don’t understand is earlier that evening Meghan decided to share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life,” he explained. “The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t lost it. She wasn’t crazy. She wasn’t self-medicating be it through pills or through alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane, yet in the quiet of night these thoughts woke her up.”

Luckily, Meghan didn’t put those thoughts into action, and that’s largely because of how it would affect Harry.

“The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum,” he shared, “and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life with a baby inside of her. Our baby.”