Meghan Markle reveals the unique gift she gave Prince Harry for Father’s Day

Meghan Markle revealed how she celebrated Father’s Day in 2019 with Prince Harry, just weeks after the famous couple welcomed their first child Archie.

Loading the player...

During her latest interview, the Duchess of Sussex confessed that she wanted to give Harry a thoughtful gift, marking the first Father’s Day with a personalized bench, which served as inspiration for her children’s book The Bench .

“I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son,“ she shared.

The unique gift has a sweet poem inscribed in a plaque, later adapted into a longer version for the book, as it also features special tributes to their family.

The poem reads “This is your bench,” and describes more about their future moments together, adding ”Where life will begin/For you and our son/Our baby, our kin.”

Meghan explained that she wanted to include “many special details,” in the book, and the readers “can find sweet little moments that we hid in there,” even Princess Diana’s favorite flower.

And now that their Royal son Archie knows more about the book, Meghan says he absolutely loves it, “which is great because he has a voracious appetite for books,” she added.

The author, who welcomed her new daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4, went on to say that representation was a very important part in the creation of the book, because “any child or any family hopefully can open this book and see themselves in it, whether that means glasses or freckled or a different body shape or a different ethnicity or religion.”