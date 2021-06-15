Meghan and Harry’s newborn Lilibet is not the first royal to be born in the U.S.

Earlier this month, on June 4th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the arrival of their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, whose name honors both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his mom, Princess Diana.

Meghan and prince Harry’s newborn baby girl, “Lili”, was born in Santa Barbara, California. And while many of us thought she was the first royal in line of succession to be born in America, surprisingly, she’s not the pioneer in this.

Maud Windsor, the daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman, was born at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles in 2013. Maud is a granddaughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who is a cousin of the Queen.

Maud Windsor with Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George‘s Chapel

Just like Lilibet Diana, Maud is in line to the British throne. However, Maud is 52nd in line and Lilibet, who is the first of the queen’s great-grandchildren to make the line, is in the eight place of succession, after big brother Archie, who is seventh.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor might not be the first royal to be born on U.S. soil, but she does have a higher place in the order of royals to the succession to the throne, which is very impressive.

“Lili” will have dual citizenship, American and British and will not hold a royal title like her brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.