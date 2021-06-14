The Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips settled his divorce with soon to be ex-wife, Autumn Phillips

After 12 years of marriage and two beautiful daughters, Savannah and Isla, the royal couple is going their separate ways. Peter and Autumn Phillips previously announced their separation last February and today they released an official joint statement about their divorce settlement.

©GettyImages



Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips on their wedding day

The statement read: “Mr. Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today. Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost.” It also mentioned that “both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.”

Peter, rumored to be the Queen’s favorite grandson, is the son of Princess Anne and while he is a blood relative of the British royal family, he and his wife Autumn have never carried out royal duties. However, Peter was seen at Prince Philip’s funeral this April, walking alongside Prince William and Prince Harry.

©GettyImages



Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips with their two daughters, Savannah and Isla

“Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives.”

It is a sad day for them and their family, but as the statement said, “they had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship.”

The divorce ended amicably and after months of talks and living apart since late 2019. Autumn, who is originally from Canada, has said that she will remain in the U.K. to raise her daughters regardless of the divorce.