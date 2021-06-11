Prince Edward opens up about Harry and Meghan’s rift with the Royal family

Prince Edward is opening up about the controversial rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the Royal family.

The Queen’s youngest son was asked about how he felt during his latest interview with CNN, describing the situation as difficult and sad, revealing that it has been very hard for everyone.

“It‘s very sad. Weirdly, we’ve all been there before, we’ve all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives, and we’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways,” Prince Edward shared, in reference to the pressure caused by British tabloids.

The relationship between the famous couple and members of the Royal family remains tense, following Prince Harry and Meghan’s exit as senior members of the monarchy, relocating to California, and the scandal caused by their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Edward confessed he avoids getting involved in the controversy, explaining that “there are all sorts of issues and circumstances there. We‘ve all been there. I stay way out of it. It’s much the safest place to be!”

He also took a moment to talk about the couple’s daughter, named Lilibet Diana in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s family nickname and Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

“Well, we just wish them all happiness. That‘s fantastic news and absolutely, I hope they’re very happy,” he said.

Prince Edward honored his father Prince Philip’s 100th birthday during the interview, explaining that although The Duke of Edinburgh “wasn‘t really looking forward to the centenary,” they wanted to “go ahead and celebrate what might have been and his life.”