Kate Middleton reveals if she has FaceTimed with newborn niece Lilibet

The Duchess of Cambridge has yet to virtually meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s daughter Lilibet Diana. On Friday, following a roundtable discussion on early childhood education, Kate was asked if she has FaceTimed with her one-week-old niece. “No, I haven’t. No,” the Duchess replied.

Kate is asked about her new niece Lilibet by NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell, a US pool reporter. pic.twitter.com/CVAWU7td7Q — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) June 11, 2021

While they have yet to meet, Princess Charlotte’s mom wished the Sussexes’ baby girl “the very best.” The Duchess said, “I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her because we haven’t yet met her yet, so hopefully that will be soon.”

People magazine reported earlier this week that Meghan and Harry have already introduced their newborn to Queen Elizabeth via video call.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex﻿ welcomed their second child last Friday, June 4, at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Cambridge and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden participated in a roundtable discussion on June 11

The couple named their daughter after Queen Elizabeth, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Meghan and Harry also paid tribute to Princess Diana with their baby girl’s middle name. The Duke and Duchess, who are no longer working members of the royal family, announced their daughter’s arrival on Sunday.