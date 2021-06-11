Queen Elizabeth receives the most special gift in honor of Prince Philip’s 100th birthday

Queen Elizabeth is honoring Prince Philip with a new breed of rose, created by British rose breeder Harkness Roses, and paying tribute to what would have been his 100th birthday.

Just in time to commemorate the special birthday, The Royal Horticultural Society gave The Queen the most thoughtful and unique gift, a pink rose planted in the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle, named The Duke of Edinburgh Rose.

The placement of the rose also has a special meaning, as Prince Philip was known for redesigning the beautiful garden.

The Royal family took to Instagram to show the moment when Queen Elizabeth received the newly bred rose.

Keith Weed, president of the Royal Horticultural Society, admitted that it was “a delight to give Her Majesty The Queen,” The Duke of Edinburgh Rose, to mark what would have been The Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday.

Adding that “The Duke’s devotion to raising public awareness of the importance of conserving the natural world leaves a lasting legacy.”

It was also reported that royalties from each sale of the plant will be given to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund.

Which gives the opportunity to young individuals to participate in The Duke of Edinburgh Award, given to different organizations that benefit people in 130 countries.

The special rose is available to ship within the UK, with prices ranging between $21 to $84.