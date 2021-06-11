Kate Middleton and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden look pretty in pink for joint engagement

The Duchess of Cambridge and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden looked pretty in pink shades for their first meeting on Friday, June 11. Kate Middleton and President Joe Biden’s wife, who is a community college educator, teamed up for a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall.

The Duchess looked sophisticated for the joint engagement wearing a dahlia-pink pencil dress by one of her go-to designers, Alexander McQueen. The stylish number features pleat detailing, a round neck and short sleeves. Kate paired the dress with a matching belt, nude pumps and gold hoop earrings. The first lady complemented the royal mom of three sporting a pink blazer, reportedly by L’Agence, over her white dress said to be from Akris.

The Duchess and the first lady also participated in a roundtable discussion on early childhood education. “It’s a huge honor to have you in the United Kingdom,” Kate told Dr. Biden prior to the discussion (via AP News).

Kensington Palace tweeted a photo of the Duchess and first lady writing: “It was great to host Dr. Jill Biden and experts from the UK and the United States for a discussion on the importance of early childhood on lifelong outcomes, on the first day of the #G7 Summit.”

The first lady replied to the tweet writing, “@KensingtonRoyal, we could have kept going for hours! 💕 Thank you for having me today to talk about an issue we both care deeply about, and one that is critical to the future of both our countries.”

Dr. Biden’s outing with Kate came ahead of her meeting with Queen Elizabeth . The first lady, who has met Prince Harry in the past, and her husband will enjoy tea with Her Majesty at Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 13.