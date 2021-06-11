Kate Middleton was asked about Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet: See what she said!

The Duchess of Cambridge is looking forward to meeting her newborn niece! Kate Middleton was asked about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s baby girl, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, during an education roundtable with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on the first day of the G7 Summit, Friday. “Your Royal Highness, do you have any wishes for your new niece Lilibet?” an American journalist asked the Duchess.

“I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her,” Kate replied. “We haven’t met her yet. So hopefully that will be soon.”

The Duchess of Cambridge was asked about her new niece Lilibet by NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell, who was covering the visit for the US pool👇🏻pic.twitter.com/bohKxGhZwk — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) June 11, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, Lili, on June 4 in Santa Barbara. The California-based couple publicly announced their daughter’s arrival two days later.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Following news of Lili’s birth, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying (via HELLO!): “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Prince William and Kate also celebrated their new niece with a sweet message on their social media accounts. “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”