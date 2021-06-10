Queen Elizabeth’s son reveals his mother is doing ‘remarkably well’ following Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth ’s youngest child Prince Edward has opened up about how his 95-year-old mother is coping with the loss of her beloved husband, Prince Philip . According to the Earl of Wessex, Her Majesty is “actually doing remarkably well.”

“I think that it was a fantastic partnership, but over the last couple of weeks, life has got considerably busier. Things are beginning to open up more, there are more activities so weirdly that sort of fills any particular void,” Edward said during a new interview with CNN.

The Prince, 57, added, “I think there are going to be other times further along the year where I think that it will become a bit more poignant and a bit harder. But at the moment, thank you very much indeed for asking, but I think that everybody‘s in pretty good shape really, and just working rather too hard.”

The Duke of Edinburgh, whom the monarch was married to for 73 years, passed away peacefully on April 9 at Windsor Castle. Ahead of what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday (June 10), Queen Elizabeth was presented with a gift—a rose—from the Royal Horticultural Society.

“It’s a rose named the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark his centenary and it’s a commemorative rose for all the marvelous things that he did over his lifetime and for everyone to remember so much that he did,” Keith Weed, president of the Royal Horticultural Society, told the Queen. “Each rose, there’s a donation that goes to the Living Legacy Fund, which will help more children. So it’s a beautiful flower in itself. A double flower.”

The monarch said: “It looks lovely.” The rose, named in memory of the Duke, has been planted in the East Terrace Garden of Windsor Castle.