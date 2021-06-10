Prince William and Kate remember Prince Philip on what would have been his 100th birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked Prince Philip ’s birthday on Thursday with a tribute on social media. Prince William and Kate shared a message remembering the late Duke of Edinburgh, who would have turned 100 on June 10. Alongside photos of Queen Elizabeth , including one of Her Majesty being presented with a rose named after her husband, William and Kate wrote: “Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday.”

“Last week, The Queen was gifted a Duke of Edinburgh rose by @the_rhs, of which Her Majesty is Patron,” the message continued. “Named in The Duke‘s memory, the rose is planted in the East Terrace Garden, Windsor Castle.”

Prince Philip passed away peacefully on April 9 at Windsor Castle. Prince William and Kate were among the 30 guests who attended the Duke’s funeral service at St. George’s Chapel.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended Prince Philip’s ceremonial royal funeral on April 17

Following Prince Philip’s death, the Cambridges released previously unseen photos of their children with their great-grandfather in addition to a personal statement from William. The Duke of Cambridge honored his “extraordinary” grandpa saying, “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.”

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!” William added. “Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”