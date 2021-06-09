Prince Charles talks becoming a ‘grandfather for the fifth time’: ‘Such happy news’

Prince Charles is a proud grandfather! The Prince of Wales, 72, spoke about his newborn granddaughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Tuesday during a visit to the Mini factory in Cowley. “The development of technology like electric vehicles, or green hydrogen for that matter for heavy transport, is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time,” Princes William and Harry ’s father said (via HELLO!) in a speech.

He added, “Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area – especially around sustainable battery technology – in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren.”

Prince Charles’ fifth grandchild, Lili, was born on Friday, June 4, in Santa Barbara, California. The future King is also a grandfather to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, Prince Louis, three, and Archie Harrison, two.

Following news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had welcomed their second child, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”