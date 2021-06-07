Do Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan on having more kids after baby Lili?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s family is seemingly complete with the arrival of their baby girl Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Unlike Prince William and Kate who have three children— Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis —the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously said that they do not plan on having more than two kids.

Meghan and Harry’s second child was born on June 4

After revealing the gender of his and Meghan’s second child during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Harry told the media mogul that they were “done” having kids. The Duchess of Sussex added, “Two is it.”

Harry admitted to Oprah that he felt “grateful” after learning that he and Meghan would be having a baby girl. “To have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for?” the Duke said. “Now we’ve got our family. The four of us and our two dogs.”

In 2019, during a candid conversation with Dr. Jane Goodall for British Vogue’s September Issue, Prince William’s younger brother told the primatologist that he wanted two kids “maximum.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, son Archie, in 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are no longer working members of the royal family, welcomed their second child, Lili, on Friday, June 4. The couple’s daughter joins big brother Archie Harrison, two.