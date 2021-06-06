Meghan Markle and Prince Harry open up about baby girl Lili for first time

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their first statement on life with Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. After welcoming their second baby on Friday, June 4, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about their only daughter with a sweet statement.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” they said on their official website Archewell. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.” Clearly filled with gratitude, they added: “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

©Chris Allerton ©️ SussexRoyal



Lili joins the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s firstborn Archie

The happy news was followed up by how supporters can help honor Lili’s arrival. “For those inquiring on sending gifts, we would ask that you support or learn more about these organizations working for women and girls: Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.”

Baby girl Sussex was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. She weighed in at 7 lbs 11 oz., and was said to be in healthy condition as was momma Meghan.

Royal aficionados of course realize the powerful meaning behind the baby’s moniker. She is named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II , whose childhood nickname was Lilibet. Meanwhile, the bundle of joy’s middle name Diana, honors her late grandmother and Harry’s mother the Princess of Wales . Lili joins the couple’s firstborn Archie Harrison , who they welcomed in 2019.