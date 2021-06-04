Queen Elizabeth isn’t the only royal President Joe Biden will meet with this month

President Joe Biden will be meeting with two monarchs during his first overseas trip as commander-in-chief. In addition to visiting Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, the president, 78, will also meet with King Philippe of Belgium.

President Joe Biden will meet with King Philippe while in Belgium

Following his trip to the UK for the G7 Summit, President Biden will travel to Belgium sans his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden , to participate in the NATO Summit on June 14 and the U.S.–EU Summit on June 15. The president will meet with the Belgian monarch and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on June 15.

Buckingham Palace announced this week that Queen Elizabeth will welcome the president and first lady to Windsor Castle on June 13. When asked in April if President Biden would like to meet the Queen during his trip, Press Secretary Jen Psaki quipped, “Who wouldn’t want to meet the Queen? Don’t you?” She added at the time, “We’re still finalizing what the details are of the trip.”

Queen Elizabeth is welcoming the president and first lady to Windsor Castle on June 13

Her Majesty has met with every US president except for Lyndon B Johnson over the course of her nearly seven-decade reign. The Queen met with President Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump, in 2018 and 2019.

The president’s upcoming trip abroad will “highlight America’s commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests.”