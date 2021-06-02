How Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is set to mark a major milestone in 2022. Her Majesty, 95, will become the first British monarch to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year. In honor of the Queen’s 70-year reign, there will be year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations throughout the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world.

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth will celebrate 70 years on the throne in 2022

Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday plans for the royal’s Platinum Jubilee, including a service of thanksgiving, a live concert and pageant. “In 2022, Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service, having acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952 when Her Majesty was 25 years old,” the palace said.

“Throughout the year, Her Majesty and members of the Royal Family will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements to mark this historic occasion culminating with the focal point of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June,” the palace added. “An extended bank holiday, from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June, will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone. The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.”

Trooping the Colour, which is usually held on the second Saturday of June, will be taking place earlier next year. The Queen’s birthday parade and the lighting of beacons are scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2022. The following day, a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

©Getty Images



Trooping the Colour is scheduled to take place June 2, 2022

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the monarch will be joined by members of the royal family at the Derby at Epsom Downs. Later that day, the BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace that will feature some of the biggest entertainment stars coming together to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from the Queen’s reign.

The Platinum Jubilee central weekend celebrations will conclude with the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday in addition to a pageant featuring over 5,000 people from across the UK and the Commonwealth. The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will combine street arts, theater, music, circus, carnival and costume and will celebrate the service of the Queen’s reign and honor the collective service of people and communities across the country.