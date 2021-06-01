The special reason Queen Sofia of Spain has returned to her native Greece

Queen Sofia of Spain has returned to her native Greece for a special occasion. King Felipe ’s mother, who received her first Covid vaccine dose in March, is currently visiting her homeland for her brother King Constantine II of Greece’s birthday. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal ’s father-in-law will celebrate his 81st birthday on Wednesday, June 2.

©Getty Images



Queen Sofia’s brother King Constantine II of Greece turns 81 on June 2

King Constantine has spoken warmly of his sister Sofia, 82, in the past. “I am full of admiration for what my sister Sofía has done for her country, Spain. Thank God we see each other often,” the Greek royal told ¡HOLA! last year. “Sofia has a very big heart and a wonderful sense of humor. What I’ve always admired about her is her way of bringing the family together wherever she goes.”

Ahead of her brother’s birthday, Queen Sofia visited Lipsi on Monday to see the facilities of the Rehabilitation Center for marine mammals and turtles belonging to the Aegean Marine Life Sanctuary. Last year, the Greek-born royal’s foundation signed an agreement with the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation, a non-profit Greek NGO, to collaborate with its Aegean Marine Life Sanctuary.

©La Fundación Reina Sofía



Queen Sofia visited the facilities of the Rehabilitation Center for marine mammals and turtles on May 31

The Reina Sofía Foundation stated on its website: “The financial contribution of the Fundación de la Reina, which for the moment has amounted to 20,000 euros, will be allocated to the Rehabilitation Center for marine mammals and turtles of the Aegean Marine Life Sanctuary (AMLS), with the aim of making it possible to obtain them by part of the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation of the necessary infrastructure (medicalized outdoor pool for rehabilitation and others) for its operation as a rescue center for the benefit of stranded marine species (dolphins, turtles, seals), helping to increase their chances of recovery and release.”

The Queen’s foundation added, “Since its constitution, concern for the environment has always been present in the work of the Reina Sofía Foundation, given Doña Sofía‘s special consideration for animals and the natural environment, examples of which have been the protection of different species such as the Iberian lynx, monk seal or giant panda.”