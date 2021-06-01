Queen Maxima kicks off June in rosy pink outfit

Queen Maxima kicks off the month of June in a vibrant pink outfit

The Dutch Queen opened the first Children’s Biennale in the Netherlands on June 1

 Queen Maxima  looked pretty in pink for an engagement on Tuesday. The Dutch royal recycled her Natan blouse and matching wide-leg trousers for her visit to the Groninger Museum in Groningen. Maxima wore the vibrant top and bottoms last July to the digital award ceremony of the Appeltjes van Oranje social awards.

Queen Maxima looked pretty in pink for her visit to the art museum on June 1©Getty Images
 King Willem-Alexander ’s wife accessorized her rosy ensemble on June 1 with a wife-brimmed hat, triple-strand pearl necklace and floral earrings, reportedly by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Maxima, 50, was on hand to open the first Children’s Biennale in the Netherlands. “The first Children‘s Biennale in the Netherlands is an interactive exhibition with work by artists from the Netherlands and abroad,” according to the Dutch Royal House. “Thirty children’s ambassadors from the province of Groningen contributed to the creation of the artworks and the layout of the exhibition.”

The Dutch royal opened the first Children's Biennale in the Netherlands at the Groninger Museum©Getty Images
Maxima toured the exhibit on June 1 and spoke with artists as well as the children’s ambassadors. The Dutch Queen was seen sporting a purple face mask inside of the art museum.

The Children’s Biennale in the Netherlands will be open from June 2, 2020 until January 9, 2022.

