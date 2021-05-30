Queen Letizia is pretty in pink while honoring armed forces: See her unforgettable look!

Queen Letizia is pretty in pink! The 48-year-old royal served up a sweet style choice on the morning of Saturday, May 29 as she joined her 53-year-old husband King Felipe VI for National Armed Forces Day at Plaza de la Lealtad in Spain. Despite the ongoing pandemic restricting the generally-large annual military parade into a simpler ceremony, Letizia paraded around in an eye-catching ensemble. The mom-of-two was a blush beauty from head to toe, flaunting a monochromatic look that no royal aficionado will soon forget.

Queen Letizia stepped out in this pink confection for Armed Forces Day 2021

The former journalist slipped into a long pink blazer dress that hugged her curves and featured a v-neck that revealed her bare chest. Keeping things in one color scheme, she donned matching pink pumps by Magrit and held a darker pink clutch. The royal swept her chocolatey locks up into a tight high bun, showcasing her only accessory: pink and green drip earrings.

Meanwhile, Letizia’s husband was by her side in his Air Force uniform. He and his love practiced safety precautions in KN95 face masks for the outdoor engagement. The duo have hardly been seen without masks since the pandemic began.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia paid their respects at National Armed Forces Day

The pair presided over a commemoration honoring those who gave their lives for the country. There was limited pomp and circumstance, including airplanes leaving red and yellow smoke in the air, the colors of the Spanish flag. A select military party also took part in a small parade.