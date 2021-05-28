Spanish royals attend Princess Leonor’s confirmation: See photos

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s eldest daughter Princess Leonor was confirmed on Friday in Madrid. The Spanish monarchs and Infanta Sofia attended the 15-year-old royal’s confirmation at the Parroquia de la Asunción de Nuestra Señora de Aravaca (Parish of the Assumption of Our Lady of Aravaca).

King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s eldest daughter was confirmed on May 28

Leonor, who cut her hair this spring, styled her tresses down and wore a short-sleeve blue dress and nude slingback heels for the special occasion. Proud dad King Felipe complemented his firstborn sporting a blue tie. While the Spanish Princesses both wore dresses—Infanta Sofia opted for a printed design from Mango—Letizia stepped out in trousers and a Maksu blouse.

The heir to the Spanish throne was confirmed alongside her classmates at the church where she received her First Communion six years ago. Unlike her First Communion in 2015, Leonor’s grandparents, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, were not present for her confirmation on May 28. Due to COVID-19, only parents and siblings of the students being confirmed were allowed to attend the service, according to ¡HOLA!.

Leonor was dress in blue for the special occasion

Leonor is currently a student at Santa Maria de los Rosales school. Letizia and Felipe’s firstborn will be moving to the UK later this year to begin a two-year course at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

It was announced in February that the Princess of Asturias “will study the International Baccalaureate program of the United World Colleges (UWC) educational institution at the UWC Atlantic College.” Queen Letizia’s daughter won’t be the only royal student on campus. Queen Maxima’s daughter Princess Alexia is also set to attend UWC Atlantic College after the summer.