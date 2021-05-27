Kate Middleton keeps her sweet promise to a little girl for their meeting

The Duchess of Cambridge made good on her promise to a five-year-old girl named Mila Sneddon. On Thursday, Kate met with the little girl at the Palace of Holyroodhouse wearing a pink dress like she sweetly promised Mila she would last autumn. “Hi Mila, look at you! I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle. It’s so nice to meet you in person,” the Duchess said.

“I love your dress. Can you give it a twirl? Wowzas!” the royal mom of three added. “And your shoes!”

The Duchess of Cambridge kept her promise to Mila and wore a pink dress for their meeting on May 27

The Duchess looked pretty in bubblegum pink wearing a color block silk shirt dress from ME+EM. Mila also wore her own adorable pink dress complete with a tiara for her in-person meeting with Kate.

In the week prior to lockdown last year, Mila’s family took the difficult decision to isolate in different households to protect Mila, who at this point was only 4 months into her chemotherapy journey for leukaemia.



Kate spoke with Mila, who was one of the finalists from the Hold Still photography exhibition, last year about her photo. The image titled “Shielding Mila” showed Mila’s father Scott smiling at his daughter through a window while they were isolating apart because Mila was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The Duchess and Mila’s conversation was released earlier this month on the Cambridges’ YouTube channel. During their call, Mila asked the royal, “Do you have a costume?”

“I’m not wearing a princess costume right now, I’m afraid, Mila,” Kate replied. After learning that Mila’s favorite color is pink, the Duchess promised her, “I’ll have to make sure I go and try and find myself a pink dress.”

Prince William’s wife continued, “Hopefully, when one day, hopefully, Mila, we’ll get to meet, and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you.”