Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are reuniting for a town hall conversation

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are continuing their conversation on mental health and emotional well-being with a town hall. Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday that the pair will host a town hall conversation with subjects and experts from their series The Me You Can’t See. The town hall titled, The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, will be available Friday, May 28, for free on Apple’s streaming service.

'The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward' will be available for free May 28 on Apple TV+

According to a press release, co-creators and executive producers Harry and Oprah will “reunite with advisors and participants for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here. As the subjects offer further insight into their stories, experts share their guidance for continuing the global conversation.”

The discussion will feature series participants Glenn Close, Zak Williams and Ambar Martinez. The Me You Can’t See, which “transcends culture, age, gender and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone,” premiered last Friday. In the multi-part documentary series, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his mental health struggles, as well as his wife Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts and his mother Princess Diana.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” Oprah said in a previous release for the series. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” Harry added. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

The Me You Can’t See is now streaming on Apple TV+ and The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward premieres May 28