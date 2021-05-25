Queen Letizia’s daughter Princess Leonor to be confirmed this week: Details

Princess Leonor of Spain’s confirmation is scheduled to take place later this week. King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s eldest daughter, along with her classmates﻿, will be confirmed on Friday, May 28, at the Parroquia de la Asunción de Nuestra Señora de Aravaca (Parish of the Assumption of Our Lady of Aravaca), which is the same church where the Spanish Princess made her First Communion back in 2015.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain’s eldest daughter will be confirmed on May 28

According to ¡HOLA!, the 15-year-old future Queen of Spain will not wear her school uniform, but rather a formal suit and will be joined by her mom, dad and younger sister Infanta Sofia. Due to COVID-19, only parents and siblings of the students being confirmed are allowed to attend the service in Madrid, per ¡HOLA!.

Princess Leonor made her First Communion at the church in Madrid back in 2015

Leonor, who is a student at Santa Maria de los Rosales school, will be moving to the UK later this year to begin a two-year course at the UWC Atlantic College. It was announced in February that Letizia’s firstborn “will study the International Baccalaureate program of the United World Colleges (UWC) educational institution at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales, United Kingdom.” Like the other students, the Spanish Princess will live on campus. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands’ daughter Princess Alexia will also be attending the school after the summer.

Ahead of her upcoming move abroad, Princess Leonor undertook her first solo royal engagement. In March, the royal teen visited the headquarters of the Instituto Cervantes where she deposited a copy of the Spanish Constitution and a copy of Don Quixote into the Caja de las Letras.