Kate Middleton was asked if she’s ‘the Prince’—find out what she said!

Kate Middleton isn’t a Prince, but she’s married to one! The Duchess of Cambridge had an adorable encounter with a young boy on Tuesday while visiting Orkney off the northern coast of Scotland. “Are you the Prince?” the youngster asked the royal mom of three. Prince William’s wife answered (via HELLO!), “I’m not the Prince. I’m the Duchess of Cambridge. Lots of people call me Catherine.”

According to HELLO!, one little girl shouted, “She’s a Princess.” Kate then asked her, ”Are you? Are you a Princess?” After the young girl told her no, the Duchess replied, “You look like one in your beautiful pink coat.”

The Duke and Duchess met the local children during their first official joint trip to Orkney on May 25. The royal couple visited﻿ the European Marine Energy Centre, which is the only accredited test center for marine renewable energy in the world, on Tuesday. At the center, the pair learned about Orkney’s push for carbon zero and hydrogen power. The Duke and Duchess also took a boat out to visit the tidal turbine, the 2MW ‘O2.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with young children during their visit to Orkney on May 25

Kate was dressed down wearing blue jeans, a Seeland jacket and her See by Chloe ankle boots for the engagement. Earlier in the day, Prince George’s parents opened the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, Orkney.

The Duchess joined her husband in Scotland on Monday. William, in his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, began the trip last Friday. The royal couple, who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in April, will be taking a trip down memory lane this week as they return to St. Andrews, where they first met, to meet current students.