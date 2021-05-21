Prince Harry says he is ‘living the life’ that mom Princess Diana ‘wanted to live for herself’

Prince Harry has “no doubt” that his late mother Princess Diana “would be incredibly proud” of him. In his new mental health series, The Me You Can’t See, the Duke of Sussex , who was only 12 years old when his mother died, said, “I’m living the life that she [Princess Diana] wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live.”

©Getty Images



Prince Harry said, ‘I have no doubt that my mum would be incredibly proud of me’

“Not only do I know that she’s incredibly proud of me, but that she’s helped me get here and I’ve never felt her presence more as I have done over the last year,” he continued.

Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties last year and moved to California. Buckingham Palace announced in February of 2021 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be returning as working members of the British royal family.

©Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working members of the royal family

“Making this move was really scary, like at every possible opportunity the forces that were working against us tried to make it impossible,” Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, 36, said in his and Oprah Winfrey’s Apple TV+ docuseries. “Did I expect to find ourselves in this situation so quickly? No. I think we’ve done a really good job.”

Harry admitted that he has no regrets. “It’s incredibly sad, but I have no regrets at all because now I’m in a place where I feel as though I should have been four years ago,” he shared. “I’ve learned more about myself in the last four years than I have in the 32 years before that and I have my wife to thank for that.”

The Me You Can’t See is now streaming on Apple TV+