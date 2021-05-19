Princess Beatrice expecting first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Queen Elizabeth is set to welcome another great-grandchild this year! Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together. Buckingham Palace announced the happy baby news on Wednesday, May 19, with a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.”

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Princess Beatrice and Edo are expecting their first child together

Beatrice, 32, became a stepmother last July when she married Edo, who is a father to son Christopher Woolf—known as “Wolfie”—whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang. A source previously told People magazine that “Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom” and that she embraced Wolfie “as part of her life from the outset.” ﻿“He is very much part of their life,” the source said.

The couple’s baby will be Her Majesty’s 12th great-grandchild following the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter this summer. Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, son August Brooksbank, earlier this year. The pair’s baby boy was born on Feb. 9 at London’s Portland Hospital.

The couple’s royal baby is due this autumn

Sarah, Duchess of York recently spoke about August and Wolfie at a virtual event for Waterstones book store. “August already thinks I’m funny because I’m dancing,” Sarah Ferguson said, while revealing that Beatrice’s stepson also finds her “very funny.”