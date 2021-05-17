Meghan Markle makes appearance in trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah’s upcoming series

The official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming series The Me You Can’t See dropped on Monday, May 17. Meghan Markle made a cameo ﻿in the trailer﻿ wearing a T-shirt that read “Raising the Future” as she stood over her husband’s shoulder smiling at the Duke of Sussex’s laptop screen.

Meghan Markle made an appearance in the official trailer for Apple TV+’s ‘The Me You Can’t See’

The royal couple’s son Archie Harrison also made a brief appearance. A clip from the video that was released to mark Archie’s first birthday last year was included in the trailer showing Meghan reading to her son on her lap. In addition to the Duchess and Archie, the trailer also features Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.

“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength,” Harry says in the trailer.

The Duke and Oprah’s multi-part documentary series, premiering May 21 on Apple TV+, will explore “the current state of the world’s mental health and emotional well-being through storytelling.”

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” Harry said in a previously released statement. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Meanwhile, Oprah said, “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” adding, “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”