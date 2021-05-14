What Prince William and Kate like to do with George, Charlotte and Louis

Three young kids and a dog would keep most people active, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William and Kate opened up about some of the activities they enjoy doing with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—while visiting The Way Youth Zone on Thursday in Wolverhampton to mark the UK’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited The Way Youth Zone on May 13

Keisha Riley, a youth ambassador for the HeadStart program, spoke with the royals and later shared (via HELLO!), “I asked them about their dog, and what they do to be active. They like to walk their dog, and spend time with their kids. They like to bake as well, and make different foods with their family.”

“They asked questions about what we like to do. I spoke about how I like to dance. Catherine said how she loves to be in nature,” Keisha added. “She likes to go on walks, and is also interested in sport, as we saw outside with the table tennis. They are very competitive!”

The Duke and Duchess showed off their competitive side playing table tennis during the engagement. “Catherine is really good at table tennis,” William said, per HELLO!. “This could go on for hours. Talk amongst yourselves!”

While at the organization, which motivates and inspires young people to transform their lives, the royal mental health advocates participated in a gardening exercise, archery session and played football.

Royal fans recently got to see the Cambridge family spending time together outdoors. As a thank you for the kind messages they received for their tenth wedding anniversary, William and Kate released a special video featuring them and their children at the beach, running around and roasting marshmallows. Last year on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate revealed that she is happy when she is with her “family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.”