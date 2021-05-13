Prince Harry talks about his naked Las Vegas photos and not having ‘awareness’ when he ‘was going wild’

What happened in Vegas didn’t stay in Vegas for Prince Harry back in 2012. Years before marrying wife Meghan Markle and becoming a father, Prince William’s younger brother was photographed naked in Sin City. The Duke of Sussex commented on his infamous photos during a candid new interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“You’re the only one I ever knew [from the Royal Family] and simply because you were in those awesome nude photos in Vegas and I literally said to myself, ‘This guy’s a party,’” the actor told Harry.

“You’re constantly looking for other people to go sort of balance out your own behavior, right?,” the Duke said. “It’s relatable.”

Dax added, “Truthfully. And then on top of that I was like, god this motherf****r’s got a good body!’ You are in tremendous shape.”

“Okay, now it’s getting weird,” Queen Elizabeth’s grandson replied. “That was a few weeks before I went to Afghanistan.”

Later in the interview, Harry admitted that he didn’t have “awareness” back when he “was going wild.” Discussing Dax’s past drinking and drug usage, Harry told the Hollywood star, “There’s a reason for that. And for you, it was your upbringing and everything that happened to you, the trauma, and the pain, and the suffering. All of a sudden you find yourself doing a sh**load of drugs and partying hard.”

He continued, “Look how many other people do that, as well. They wouldn’t necessarily have their awareness at the time. I certainly didn’t have the awareness when I was going wild. Like, ‘Why am I actually doing this?’ In the moment, it’s like, ‘Well, why not? I’m in my 20s. This is what you’re supposed to do, isn’t it?’”