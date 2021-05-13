Dutch Princesses look all grown up at concert for mom Queen Maxima’s 50th birthday

The Dutch royal family stepped out on Wednesday to attend a concert in honor of Queen Maxima’s upcoming 50th birthday. The mom of three arrived at the Royal Theater Carré with her husband King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, Princess Alexia, 15, and Princess Ariane, 14. The Dutch Princesses looked all grown up for their night out at the theater.

©Getty Images



The Dutch Princesses attended a concert in honor of Queen Maxima‘s birthday

Catharina-Amalia, who is first in line to the throne, wore a floral print maxi dress by Needle & Thread and earrings previously seen on Maxima. Younger sister Ariane also opted for a floor-length number by the British brand Needle & Thread, while Princess Alexia donned a $525 Maje dress.

Like her daughters, Queen Maxima exuded glamour for her special night. The royal wore a gown by Iris van Herpen teamed with a dazzling choker necklace, matching drop earrings and a butterfly accessory in her hair, which was straightened for the occasion.

©Getty Images



Queen Maxima turns 50 on May 17

King Willem-Alexander’s mother Princess Beatrix, 83, joined her family at the concert. Maxima, who is honorary president of More Music in the Classroom, received a musical birthday cake during the festive program. The cake featured 50 candles in honor of the Queen’s birthday next week (May 17) and symbolized Maxima’s wish for structural music education for all primary school children in the Netherlands and the Caribbean, according to More Music in the Classroom.