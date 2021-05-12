Prince William and Kate are losing an ‘integral part’ of their team

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be losing a key member of their team later this year. It was announced on Wednesday that Jason Knauf will be stepping down as chief executive of the couple’s Royal Foundation at the end of December 2021.

“Jason has been an integral part of our team since 2015. We are immensely grateful for his hard work and commitment, both at The Royal Foundation and previously as our Communications Secretary,” Prince William and Kate said in a statement.”

The Duke and Duchess continued, “Since taking over as Chief Executive, Jason has driven positive change, making our vision for our charitable work and the causes that matter most to us a reality. We are sad to see him go but wish him all the very best in his future career. We look forward to launching the recruitment search shortly and welcoming a new Chief Executive later on this year.”

Meanwhile Jason said, “Working with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been the privilege of my career. I will always be grateful for the opportunity I have had to support their leadership in the UK and internationally. The months ahead will be the busiest time in the Foundation’s history with the first awards for The Earthshot Prize and more progress on our early childhood work. We have a lot to do with our amazing team and all of our partners.”

Jason first started working with the royal couple in February of 2015 as a communications secretary at Kensington Palace. He led a review of the Royal Foundation’s role and structure from March 2019 before becoming CEO in September of that year. During his time as chief executive, Jason oversaw the development and launch of The Earthshot Prize, in addition to the continued development of Kate’s pioneering work on early childhood. It was reportedly Jason who filed the bullying complaint against Meghan Markle back in 2018.