Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip as she returns to London

With the Consort’s Throne removed from the House of Lords, the Queen sat alone on May 11, while the Prince of Wales and Camilla sat on Chairs of State. During the opening of Parliament, the Queen delivers a speech that is drafted by the government outlining policies and proposed future legislation.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall accompanied the Queen to the State Opening of Parliament on May 11

The engagement, which is steeped in tradition, came less than one month after Prince Philip’s funeral. The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle, was laid to rest on April 17. On her 95th birthday, the Queen released a message to people around the world who sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of her husband.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” Her Majesty said. “My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”