Find out when Prince Harry and Oprah’s Apple TV+ series is premiering

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s documentary series is arriving on Apple TV+ this month! The streaming service announced on Monday that The Me You Can’t See will premiere on May 21. The multi-part documentary series, co-created and executive produced by Oprah and the Duke of Sussex, will feature “illuminating stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.”

©Apple TV+



The royal and media mogul will “guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles,” according to a press release. “The series transcends culture, age, gender and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone.”

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” Harry said in a statement.

The Duke, who sat down for an interview with Oprah earlier this year, continued, “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

©Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images



The Duke of Sussex and Oprah teamed up for a documentary series exploring mental health and emotional well-being

Meanwhile, Oprah said “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” adding, “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns’ Langston Galloway and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead are among the series’ participants. The producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment.